Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is above average at 16.00x. The 36-month beta value for MEI is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MEI is $48.67, which is $15.1 above than the current price. The public float for MEI is 34.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.73% of that float. The average trading volume of MEI on June 14, 2023 was 166.67K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MEI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) has decreased by -18.13 when compared to last closing price of 45.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEI’s Market Performance

MEI’s stock has fallen by -17.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.71% and a quarterly drop of -12.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Methode Electronics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.62% for MEI’s stock, with a -14.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MEI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

MEI Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEI fell by -17.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.02. In addition, Methode Electronics Inc. saw -16.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEI starting from DUDA DONALD W, who sale 7,246 shares at the price of $47.17 back on Dec 12. After this action, DUDA DONALD W now owns 1,165,055 shares of Methode Electronics Inc., valued at $341,794 using the latest closing price.

SKATOFF LAWRENCE B, the Director of Methode Electronics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $46.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that SKATOFF LAWRENCE B is holding 39,435 shares at $93,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.19 for the present operating margin

+24.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Methode Electronics Inc. stands at +8.78. The total capital return value is set at 10.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.94. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.20. Total debt to assets is 16.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.