Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO)

The 36-month beta value for INVO is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INVO is $3.00, which is $1.82 above than the current price. The public float for INVO is 10.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume of INVO on June 14, 2023 was 399.73K shares.

INVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) has decreased by -4.69 when compared to last closing price of 0.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has experienced a -7.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -48.81% drop in the past month, and a -68.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.16% for INVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.32% for INVO’s stock, with a -75.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at -51.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.93%, as shares sank -47.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2673. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw -57.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -1324.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.