Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Getaround Inc. (GETR)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GETR is $1.25, which is $2.13 above than the current price. The public float for GETR is 84.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume of GETR on June 14, 2023 was 4.76M shares.

GETR) stock’s latest price update

Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GETR’s Market Performance

Getaround Inc. (GETR) has experienced a -19.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.29% drop in the past month, and a 6.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.28% for GETR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.37% for GETR’s stock, with a -88.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GETR Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares sank -34.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR fell by -19.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5472. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -31.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETR starting from Fahimi Kasra Sy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fahimi Kasra Sy now owns 35,571 shares of Getaround Inc., valued at $11,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.91 for the present operating margin

-2.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getaround Inc. stands at -190.37. The total capital return value is set at -64.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.68. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Getaround Inc. (GETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,247.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.