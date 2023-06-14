Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB)

The average price estimated by analysts for CNTB is $41.85, which is $5.28 above than the current price. The public float for CNTB is 33.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of CNTB on June 14, 2023 was 639.45K shares.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.41 in comparison to its previous close of 1.11, however, the company has experienced a -7.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNTB’s Market Performance

CNTB’s stock has fallen by -7.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.00% and a quarterly drop of -2.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.36% for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.17% for CNTB’s stock, with a 0.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTB stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CNTB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNTB in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $32 based on the research report published on April 13th of the previous year 2021.

CNTB Trading at -5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares sank -15.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTB fell by -7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1340. In addition, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited saw 21.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTB

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.