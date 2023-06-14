American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.42 in comparison to its previous close of 6.48, however, the company has experienced a 8.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMSC is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AMSC is $10.25, which is $3.03 above than the current price. The public float for AMSC is 27.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume of AMSC on June 14, 2023 was 164.93K shares.

AMSC’s Market Performance

AMSC stock saw an increase of 8.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 69.09% and a quarterly increase of 47.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.10% for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.61% for AMSC’s stock, with a 59.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2022.

AMSC Trading at 59.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.87%, as shares surge +66.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC rose by +8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, American Superconductor Corporation saw 96.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Dec 16. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 943,223 shares of American Superconductor Corporation, valued at $87,268 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 353,759 shares at $52,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.09 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Superconductor Corporation stands at -33.06. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.