Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 5.66. However, the company has seen a -1.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Altus Power Secures $600 Million Solar Panel Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is $9.86, which is $4.51 above the current market price. The public float for AMPS is 67.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPS on June 14, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

AMPS’s Market Performance

AMPS stock saw an increase of -1.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.77% and a quarterly increase of -4.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.15% for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.26% for AMPS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

AMPS Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw -15.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from CONCANNON WILLIAM F, who purchase 41,600 shares at the price of $5.41 back on Jun 12. After this action, CONCANNON WILLIAM F now owns 165,128 shares of Altus Power Inc., valued at $225,152 using the latest closing price.

CONCANNON WILLIAM F, the Director of Altus Power Inc., purchase 18,400 shares at $5.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that CONCANNON WILLIAM F is holding 123,528 shares at $104,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.82 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc. stands at +54.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.