Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is above average at 7.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is $261.44, which is $34.84 above the current market price. The public float for ALB is 116.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALB on June 14, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

ALB) stock’s latest price update

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.71 in relation to its previous close of 218.55. However, the company has experienced a 7.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALB’s Market Performance

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has seen a 7.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.89% gain in the past month and a 1.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for ALB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.72% for ALB’s stock, with a -6.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $225 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

ALB Trading at 14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.83. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Norris Eric, who purchase 1,260 shares at the price of $195.49 back on May 10. After this action, Norris Eric now owns 26,596 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $246,317 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman & CEO of Albemarle Corporation, purchase 5,470 shares at $181.64 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 51,466 shares at $993,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 24.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.