Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)’s stock price has plunge by -2.38relation to previous closing price of 1.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKBA is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is $3.00, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for AKBA is 181.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On June 14, 2023, AKBA’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

AKBA’s Market Performance

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen a 2.50% increase in the past week, with a 8.85% rise in the past month, and a 80.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.83% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.02% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 100.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

AKBA Trading at 31.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1894. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 113.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Dahan Michel, who sale 95,478 shares at the price of $1.22 back on May 25. After this action, Dahan Michel now owns 574,037 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $116,760 using the latest closing price.

Hadas Nicole R., the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 63,186 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Hadas Nicole R. is holding 524,344 shares at $77,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.59 for the present operating margin

+70.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -31.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.16. Equity return is now at value -316.90, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,683.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 44.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,290.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.