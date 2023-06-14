agilon health inc. (AGL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for agilon health inc. (AGL) by analysts is $30.68, which is $9.43 above the current market price. The public float for AGL is 407.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.70% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AGL was 3.51M shares.

AGL) stock’s latest price update

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL)’s stock price has soared by 0.33 in relation to previous closing price of 21.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGL’s Market Performance

agilon health inc. (AGL) has experienced a 1.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.75% drop in the past month, and a -11.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for AGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.13% for AGL’s stock, with a -2.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $22.50 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

AGL Trading at -11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.91. In addition, agilon health inc. saw 30.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from CD&R Investment Associates IX, who sale 94,173,804 shares at the price of $20.80 back on May 18. After this action, CD&R Investment Associates IX, now owns 100,000,000 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $1,958,937,549 using the latest closing price.

Shaker Benjamin, the Chief Markets Officer of agilon health inc., sale 25,000 shares at $23.14 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Shaker Benjamin is holding 79,543 shares at $578,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+3.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on agilon health inc. (AGL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, agilon health inc. (AGL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.