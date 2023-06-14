Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.28relation to previous closing price of 3.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGRX is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is $12.00, which is $246.41 above the current market price. The public float for AGRX is 2.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On June 14, 2023, AGRX’s average trading volume was 28.70K shares.

AGRX’s Market Performance

AGRX stock saw a decrease of -1.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -66.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.57% for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.21% for AGRX’s stock, with a -68.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

AGRX Trading at -40.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares sank -24.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Agile Therapeutics Inc. saw -68.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRX starting from ALTOMARI ALFRED, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 26. After this action, ALTOMARI ALFRED now owns 64,343 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-380.69 for the present operating margin

+37.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stands at -233.48. Equity return is now at value -132.20, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.