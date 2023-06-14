AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) by analysts is $453.75, The public float for UAVS is 62.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.51% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of UAVS was 695.93K shares.

UAVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) has increased by 0.10 when compared to last closing price of 0.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS’s stock has fallen by -5.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.68% and a quarterly drop of -21.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.78% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.96% for UAVS’s stock, with a -34.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -24.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -24.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3489. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -17.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Aug 15. After this action, Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. now owns 408,750 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $56,250 using the latest closing price.

Mooney Barrett, the Chairman and CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Mooney Barrett is holding 100,000 shares at $26,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.30 for the present operating margin

+23.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -305.08. Equity return is now at value -85.90, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.