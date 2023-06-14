Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is above average at 10.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is $71.27, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for AFL is 563.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFL on June 14, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

AFL) stock’s latest price update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL)’s stock price has increased by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 68.74. However, the company has seen a 2.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AFL’s Market Performance

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has seen a 2.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.98% gain in the past month and a 9.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for AFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.57% for AFL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $77 based on the research report published on June 05th of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.53. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who sale 13,471 shares at the price of $67.27 back on May 19. After this action, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L now owns 27,570 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $906,140 using the latest closing price.

BEAVER STEVEN KENT, the SVP, CFO, Aflac US of Aflac Incorporated, sale 13,118 shares at $66.33 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that BEAVER STEVEN KENT is holding 20,793 shares at $870,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.