Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADPT is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is $12.63, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for ADPT is 140.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% of that float. On June 14, 2023, ADPT’s average trading volume was 891.15K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ADPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) has surged by 10.58 when compared to previous closing price of 7.94, but the company has seen a 14.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADPT’s Market Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has seen a 14.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 35.91% gain in the past month and a 7.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for ADPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.41% for ADPT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $15 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

ADPT Trading at 18.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +35.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT rose by +14.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation saw 14.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from PETERSON TYCHO, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Jun 02. After this action, PETERSON TYCHO now owns 454,891 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, valued at $272,080 using the latest closing price.

ADAMS R MARK, the Chief Operating Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, sale 2,308 shares at $8.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that ADAMS R MARK is holding 175,361 shares at $19,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106.94 for the present operating margin

+57.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stands at -108.03. The total capital return value is set at -28.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.62. Equity return is now at value -41.20, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.