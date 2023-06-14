Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has gone up by 13.27% for the week, with a 5.18% rise in the past month and a 36.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.71% for ABOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.89% for ABOS’s stock, with a 4.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABOS is $14.57, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for ABOS is 34.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume for ABOS on June 14, 2023 was 182.07K shares.

ABOS) stock’s latest price update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.49 in comparison to its previous close of 5.19, however, the company has experienced a 13.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $13 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

ABOS Trading at 27.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS rose by +13.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 9.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.