Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is $160.61, which is $11.29 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 85.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on June 13, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

ZS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) has increased by 3.41 when compared to last closing price of 150.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/08/23 that Zscaler Stock Shoots Up on Boost to Revenue Outlook

ZS’s Market Performance

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has seen a 5.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 35.14% gain in the past month and a 41.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for ZS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.63% for ZS’s stock, with a 20.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $180 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 36.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +36.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.68. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 39.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Brown Andrew William Fraser, who sale 5,632 shares at the price of $150.85 back on Jun 09. After this action, Brown Andrew William Fraser now owns 23,145 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $849,586 using the latest closing price.

Schlossman Robert, the Chief Legal Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 2,496 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Schlossman Robert is holding 142,899 shares at $374,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.01 for the present operating margin

+77.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -35.77. The total capital return value is set at -21.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 182.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 36.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.