YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) is above average at 1.81x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YS is 87.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YS on June 13, 2023 was 845.39K shares.

YS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) has dropped by -7.46 compared to previous close of 1.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YS’s Market Performance

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has experienced a -14.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.82% drop in the past month, and a -88.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.27% for YS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.69% for YS’s stock, with a -83.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YS Trading at -17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares sank -6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS fell by -14.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3535. In addition, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. saw -87.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.