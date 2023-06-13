X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has seen a 3.65% increase in the past week, with a 52.35% gain in the past month, and a 149.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.67% for XFOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.11% for XFOR’s stock, with a 69.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for XFOR is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XFOR is $3.66, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for XFOR is 116.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.30% of that float. The average trading volume for XFOR on June 13, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

XFOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) has increased by 0.89 when compared to last closing price of 2.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

XFOR Trading at 43.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +54.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +153.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 128.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Ragan Paula, who sale 6,292 shares at the price of $1.95 back on May 31. After this action, Ragan Paula now owns 557,245 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,269 using the latest closing price.

Mostafa Adam S., the Chief Financial Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 52,500 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Mostafa Adam S. is holding 93,696 shares at $44,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -176.80, with -81.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.