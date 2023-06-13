Wipro Limited (WIT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 4.76, however, the company has experienced a -1.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Right Now?

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wipro Limited (WIT) is $4.74, which is -$0.61 below the current market price. The public float for WIT is 5.48B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WIT on June 13, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

WIT’s Market Performance

The stock of Wipro Limited (WIT) has seen a -1.24% decrease in the past week, with a 2.15% rise in the past month, and a 1.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for WIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for WIT’s stock, with a -0.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WIT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WIT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $4.30 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

WIT Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Wipro Limited saw 2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Limited stands at +12.54. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wipro Limited (WIT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.