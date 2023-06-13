What Recent Market Trends Mean for Silo Pharma Inc.’s (SILO) Stock

In the past week, SILO stock has gone up by 1.37%, with a monthly gain of 10.76% and a quarterly surge of 12.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.47% for Silo Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.86% for SILO stock, with a simple moving average of -34.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SILO is -1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for SILO is 2.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On June 13, 2023, SILO’s average trading volume was 49.51K shares.

SILO) stock’s latest price update

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.38 in relation to its previous close of 2.37. However, the company has experienced a 1.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SILO Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILO rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, Silo Pharma Inc. saw -32.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILO starting from Ryweck Daniel E., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.13 back on May 26. After this action, Ryweck Daniel E. now owns 5,000 shares of Silo Pharma Inc., valued at $2,126 using the latest closing price.

Weisblum Eric, the CEO and President of Silo Pharma Inc., purchase 500 shares at $2.11 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Weisblum Eric is holding 157,724 shares at $1,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5031.28 for the present operating margin

-709.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silo Pharma Inc. stands at -5419.25. Equity return is now at value -42.60, with -37.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.