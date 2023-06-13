What Recent Market Trends Mean for FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) Stock

In the past week, NOTE stock has gone up by 26.07%, with a monthly gain of 58.60% and a quarterly surge of 90.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.30% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.74% for NOTE stock, with a simple moving average of -33.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is $6.50, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On June 13, 2023, NOTE’s average trading volume was 2.79M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.98 in relation to its previous close of 2.81. However, the company has experienced a 26.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NOTE Trading at 40.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.10%, as shares surge +70.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +26.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -53.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from McChrystal Stanley A, who purchase 23,000 shares at the price of $2.19 back on May 18. After this action, McChrystal Stanley A now owns 181,436 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $50,370 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.