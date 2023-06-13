Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.57 in comparison to its previous close of 5.02, however, the company has experienced a 8.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is $7.67, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for VUZI is 59.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VUZI on June 13, 2023 was 778.26K shares.

VUZI’s Market Performance

The stock of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has seen a 8.22% increase in the past week, with a 43.24% rise in the past month, and a 38.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for VUZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.96% for VUZI’s stock, with a 12.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

VUZI Trading at 27.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +42.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 48.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Harned Timothy Heydenreich, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $3.82 back on May 16. After this action, Harned Timothy Heydenreich now owns 146,711 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $9,539 using the latest closing price.

Travers Paul J, the President and CEO of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 2,557 shares at $3.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Travers Paul J is holding 2,830,170 shares at $9,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-355.69 for the present operating margin

-2.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -344.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.20. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -30.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.