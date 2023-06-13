Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)’s stock price has increased by 3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 32.40. However, the company has seen a 6.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that Urban Outfitters Gains as Earnings Reveal Bright Spot in Retail

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Right Now?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50.

The public float for URBN is 60.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URBN on June 13, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN stock saw an increase of 6.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.06% and a quarterly increase of 30.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.67% for URBN stock, with a simple moving average of 29.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $41 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

URBN Trading at 18.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +23.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.42. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 40.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Marein-Efron Melanie, who sale 16,036 shares at the price of $31.24 back on May 26. After this action, Marein-Efron Melanie now owns 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $500,917 using the latest closing price.

Hayne Azeez, the Chief Administrative Officer of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 16,116 shares at $26.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Hayne Azeez is holding 0 shares at $423,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.