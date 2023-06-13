Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for URG is at 1.47.

The public float for URG is 216.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.61% of that float. The average trading volume for URG on June 13, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

URG’s Market Performance

URG stock saw an increase of 4.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.24% and a quarterly increase of 7.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.75% for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.85% for URG’s stock, with a -2.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at 16.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9810. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw -4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from Chang Robby Sai Kit, who sale 24,500 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jan 30. After this action, Chang Robby Sai Kit now owns 63,366 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $31,367 using the latest closing price.

Chang Robby Sai Kit, the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 175,500 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Chang Robby Sai Kit is holding 63,366 shares at $224,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.