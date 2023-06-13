Upexi Inc. (UPXI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) has decreased by -12.90 when compared to last closing price of 2.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for UPXI is $7.00, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for UPXI is 10.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume for UPXI on June 13, 2023 was 64.92K shares.

UPXI’s Market Performance

UPXI’s stock has seen a -22.36% decrease for the week, with a -44.01% drop in the past month and a -43.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.88% for Upexi Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.12% for UPXI’s stock, with a -39.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPXI Trading at -35.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares sank -31.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPXI fell by -22.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Upexi Inc. saw -19.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPXI starting from MARSHALL ALLAN, who purchase 22,776 shares at the price of $3.41 back on May 22. After this action, MARSHALL ALLAN now owns 2,610,858 shares of Upexi Inc., valued at $77,739 using the latest closing price.

MARSHALL ALLAN, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Upexi Inc., purchase 4,095 shares at $4.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that MARSHALL ALLAN is holding 2,588,082 shares at $18,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.95 for the present operating margin

+49.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upexi Inc. stands at -4.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.03. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Upexi Inc. (UPXI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.70. Total debt to assets is 31.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upexi Inc. (UPXI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.