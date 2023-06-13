Understanding the 6.22% Volatility Levels of Confluent Inc.’s (CFLT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has gone up by 3.78% for the week, with a 55.85% rise in the past month and a 65.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.22% for CFLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.96% for CFLT stock, with a simple moving average of 52.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CFLT is $30.24, which is -$6.53 below than the current price. The public float for CFLT is 151.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.20% of that float. The average trading volume of CFLT on June 13, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

CFLT) stock’s latest price update

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 36.38. However, the company has seen a 3.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

CFLT Trading at 41.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares surge +61.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.86. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw 65.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Schultz Erica, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $36.17 back on Jun 09. After this action, Schultz Erica now owns 479,537 shares of Confluent Inc., valued at $1,808,500 using the latest closing price.

Volpi Michelangelo, the Director of Confluent Inc., sale 637,268 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Volpi Michelangelo is holding 0 shares at $22,302,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.77 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc. stands at -77.23. The total capital return value is set at -23.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.56. Equity return is now at value -63.60, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc. (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.21. Total debt to assets is 47.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.