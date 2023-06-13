Understanding the 2.00% Volatility Levels of American Express Company’s (AXP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of American Express Company (AXP) has gone up by 3.71% for the week, with a 17.33% rise in the past month and a 10.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.00% for AXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.43% for AXP stock, with a simple moving average of 10.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is above average at 18.19x. The 36-month beta value for AXP is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AXP is $180.28, which is $9.96 above than the current price. The public float for AXP is 741.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume of AXP on June 13, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)’s stock price has increased by 1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 171.72. However, the company has seen a 3.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that American Express Earnings Miss. It’s Bracing for Debt Struggles.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $125 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

AXP Trading at 9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +17.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.96. In addition, American Express Company saw 17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Herena Monique, who sale 22,841 shares at the price of $152.84 back on May 19. After this action, Herena Monique now owns 13,770 shares of American Express Company, valued at $3,491,018 using the latest closing price.

Grosfield Howard, the President, U.S. Consumer Serv of American Express Company, sale 5,456 shares at $174.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Grosfield Howard is holding 7,045 shares at $952,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +13.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Company (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 177.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.99. Total debt to assets is 19.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In summary, American Express Company (AXP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.