U Power Limited (UCAR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UCAR is 14.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume for UCAR on June 13, 2023 was 7.94M shares.

UCAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) has dropped by -11.21 compared to previous close of 7.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UCAR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.78% for UCAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.19% for UCAR’s stock, with a 11.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UCAR Trading at 11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.86%, as shares surge +75.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCAR fell by -19.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, U Power Limited saw -83.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-561.19 for the present operating margin

-29.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for U Power Limited stands at -516.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U Power Limited (UCAR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.