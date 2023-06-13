Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) has surged by 3.52 when compared to previous closing price of 63.89, but the company has seen a 0.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Twilio Guidance Is ‘Tough Pill to Swallow.’ The Stock Is Sinking.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) by analysts is $63.40, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for TWLO is 173.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of TWLO was 4.84M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stock saw an increase of 0.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.30% and a quarterly increase of 4.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for Twilio Inc. (TWLO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.26% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of 9.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $55 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

TWLO Trading at 15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +44.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.93. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 35.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from DONIO ELENA A., who sale 6,485 shares at the price of $67.07 back on Jun 05. After this action, DONIO ELENA A. now owns 425,177 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $434,917 using the latest closing price.

DONIO ELENA A., the President, Data & Applications of Twilio Inc., sale 7,622 shares at $45.82 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that DONIO ELENA A. is holding 431,662 shares at $349,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.