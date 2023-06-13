TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP)’s stock price has soared by 1.04 in relation to previous closing price of 2.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Leaders of Self-Driving-Truck Company Face Espionage Concerns Over China Ties

Is It Worth Investing in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSP is $2.67, which is $1.39 above than the current price. The public float for TSP is 124.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.34% of that float. The average trading volume of TSP on June 13, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

TSP’s Market Performance

TSP’s stock has seen a 11.70% increase for the week, with a 194.12% rise in the past month and a 54.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.89% for TuSimple Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.56% for TSP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

TSP Trading at 63.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares surge +131.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP rose by +12.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days by -68.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw 48.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Mullen James, who sold 1,169 shares at the price of $7.79 back on Sep 16. After this action, Mullen James now owns 43,432 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $9,107 using the latest closing price.

Mullen James sold 3,206 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Mullen James is holding 42,101 shares at $23,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6570.05 for the present operating margin

-97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuSimple Holdings Inc. stands at -11702.17. The total capital return value is set at -51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -156.94. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -33.70 for asset returns.

Based on TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.80. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -87.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.20.

Conclusion

In summary, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.