TransUnion (TRU) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of TransUnion (TRU) has gone up by 1.85% for the week, with a 11.81% rise in the past month and a 24.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for TRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for TRU’s stock, with a 15.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Right Now?

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TRU is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRU is $80.47, which is $5.69 above the current market price. The public float for TRU is 192.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.12% of that float. The average trading volume for TRU on June 13, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

TRU) stock’s latest price update

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.62 in comparison to its previous close of 73.30, however, the company has experienced a 1.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Major Credit-Score Provider to Exclude Medical Debts

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $84 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

TRU Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.17. In addition, TransUnion saw 31.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from Skinner Todd C., who sale 18,470 shares at the price of $74.49 back on Jun 06. After this action, Skinner Todd C. now owns 18,561 shares of TransUnion, valued at $1,375,830 using the latest closing price.

MAULDIN RICHARD DANE, the EVP – Operations of TransUnion, sale 2,000 shares at $72.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that MAULDIN RICHARD DANE is holding 22,805 shares at $145,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransUnion (TRU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.