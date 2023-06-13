Trading Update: Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Stock Endures 11.73% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has seen a 47.06% increase in the past week, with a 28.68% gain in the past month, and a 122.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.73% for OLMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.11% for OLMA’s stock, with a 122.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Right Now?

The public float for OLMA is 37.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume for OLMA on June 13, 2023 was 200.45K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

OLMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) has increased by 11.89 when compared to last closing price of 7.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 47.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $16 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 68.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.87%, as shares surge +25.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +47.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 257.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 08. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 1,038,714 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $63,000 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Cyrus, the Director of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $6.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Harmon Cyrus is holding 1,048,714 shares at $31,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -49.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.