Trading Update: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Endures 5.24% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has gone up by 9.91% for the week, with a 14.97% rise in the past month and a 12.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.24% for LSPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.14% for LSPD stock, with a simple moving average of 5.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) by analysts is $20.15, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for LSPD is 135.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of LSPD was 1.03M shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.51 in relation to its previous close of 16.16. However, the company has experienced a 9.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $17 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at 19.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD rose by +9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw 16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stands at -146.48. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.