TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Stock Observes -64.13% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) has seen a -9.83% decrease in the past week, with a -19.60% drop in the past month, and a -63.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.81% for TCON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.58% for TCON’s stock, with a -64.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TCON is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCON is $8.20, which is $6.21 above than the current price. The public float for TCON is 21.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of TCON on June 13, 2023 was 189.38K shares.

TCON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) has dropped by -9.36 compared to previous close of 0.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16th of the previous year 2021.

TCON Trading at -50.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -20.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON fell by -9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6062. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -64.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from THEUER CHARLES, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Apr 27. After this action, THEUER CHARLES now owns 399,417 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,250 using the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,999 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 352,417 shares at $2,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

The total capital return value is set at -305.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -869.83. Equity return is now at value 615.10, with -178.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.