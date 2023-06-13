Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is 41.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MODG is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is $31.58, which is $13.29 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 152.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.45% of that float. On June 13, 2023, MODG’s average trading volume was 2.36M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MODG) stock’s latest price update

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 19.64, however, the company has experienced a 7.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that Why Battered Topgolf Callaway Is Worth a Shot

MODG’s Market Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has experienced a 7.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.60% rise in the past month, and a -11.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for MODG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.35% for MODG’s stock, with a -6.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw -0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Ogunlesi Adebayo O., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $19.45 back on Jun 08. After this action, Ogunlesi Adebayo O. now owns 100,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $1,944,720 using the latest closing price.

BREWER OLIVER G III, the President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., purchase 6,400 shares at $17.06 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that BREWER OLIVER G III is holding 837,556 shares at $109,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.