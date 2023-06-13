Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has gone down by -3.66% for the week, with a -40.52% drop in the past month and a -47.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.63% for TIVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.49% for TIVC’s stock, with a -87.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 26.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.76% of that float. On June 13, 2023, TIVC’s average trading volume was 2.78M shares.

TIVC) stock’s latest price update

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.22 in relation to its previous close of 0.09. However, the company has experienced a -3.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIVC Trading at -22.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares sank -41.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1159. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -83.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -175.00, with -123.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.