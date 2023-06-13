Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has gone up by 8.51% for the week, with a 27.50% rise in the past month and a -24.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.08% for TMBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.61% for TMBR’s stock, with a -24.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) by analysts is $11.00, which is $8.96 above the current market price. The public float for TMBR is 3.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of TMBR was 453.53K shares.

TMBR) stock’s latest price update

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.25 compared to its previous closing price of 1.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMBR Trading at 33.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.10%, as shares surge +25.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR rose by +8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5600. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 16.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

The total capital return value is set at -762.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,126.40. Equity return is now at value -524.70, with -207.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.