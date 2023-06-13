The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 11.80. However, the company has seen a 0.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is above average at 5.86x. The 36-month beta value for WU is also noteworthy at 0.88.

The public float for WU is 370.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. The average trading volume of WU on June 13, 2023 was 7.80M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU’s stock has seen a 0.43% increase for the week, with a -1.92% drop in the past month and a 10.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for The Western Union Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.47% for WU stock, with a simple moving average of -10.46% for the last 200 days.

WU Trading at 2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.90. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Equity return is now at value 153.30, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Western Union Company (WU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.