The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) Stock

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has gone up by 16.84% for the week, with a 82.41% rise in the past month and a 28.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.93% for RXRX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.08% for RXRX’s stock, with a 13.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is $14.00, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for RXRX is 151.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RXRX on June 13, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

RXRX) stock’s latest price update

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.30 compared to its previous closing price of 9.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

RXRX Trading at 49.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +86.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 27.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Gibson Christopher, who sale 56,436 shares at the price of $9.05 back on Jun 07. After this action, Gibson Christopher now owns 916,378 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $510,808 using the latest closing price.

Virani Shafique, the Chief Business Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 17,865 shares at $8.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Virani Shafique is holding 143,954 shares at $159,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -38.10 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.