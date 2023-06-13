The 75.63% Simple Moving Average of Kopin Corporation’s (KOPN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has seen a 16.32% increase in the past week, with a 85.71% gain in the past month, and a 118.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.84% for KOPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.13% for KOPN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 75.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is $3.00, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for KOPN is 83.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KOPN on June 13, 2023 was 736.25K shares.

KOPN) stock’s latest price update

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.43 in comparison to its previous close of 2.27, however, the company has experienced a 16.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KOPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOPN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

KOPN Trading at 65.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +85.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN rose by +14.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, Kopin Corporation saw 78.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOPN starting from FAN JOHN C C, who purchase 23,293 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 17. After this action, FAN JOHN C C now owns 5,531,099 shares of Kopin Corporation, valued at $31,446 using the latest closing price.

FAN JOHN C C, the Director of Kopin Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FAN JOHN C C is holding 5,507,806 shares at $31,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.97 for the present operating margin

+31.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kopin Corporation stands at -40.77. The total capital return value is set at -61.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.50. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -39.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kopin Corporation (KOPN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.22. Total debt to assets is 7.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.