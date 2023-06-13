The -13.88% Decline of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CCO stock has gone down by -8.57%, with a monthly gain of 18.52% and a quarterly surge of 10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.71% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for CCO’s stock, with a -6.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is $1.79, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for CCO is 468.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCO on June 13, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

CCO) stock’s latest price update

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO)’s stock price has dropped by -3.03 in relation to previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1.50 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2022.

CCO Trading at 4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO fell by -9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2870. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 21.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $897,350 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 55,829,046 shares at $897,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.68 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -3.89. The total capital return value is set at 7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.