The -13.88% Decline of Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FUV stock has gone down by -2.42%, with a monthly gain of 0.63% and a quarterly surge of 3.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Arcimoto Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for FUV’s stock, with a -83.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is $4.00, which is $138.39 above the current market price. The public float for FUV is 6.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FUV on June 13, 2023 was 91.03K shares.

FUV) stock’s latest price update

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV)’s stock price has dropped by -10.06 in relation to previous closing price of 1.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Arcimoto Stock Gives Back Gains. The EV Maker Has a New Factory and a Self-Driving Plan.

FUV Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5895. In addition, Arcimoto Inc. saw -51.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-902.24 for the present operating margin

-254.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcimoto Inc. stands at -958.89. Equity return is now at value -159.00, with -93.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.