TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, WULF stock has gone down by -7.51%, with a monthly decline of -13.87% and a quarterly surge of 126.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.78% for TeraWulf Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.61% for WULF’s stock, with a 28.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WULF is also noteworthy at 1.77.

The public float for WULF is 99.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.81% of that float. The average trading volume of WULF on June 13, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.40 in relation to its previous close of 1.32. However, the company has experienced a -7.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4978. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 107.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 475,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $137,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -31.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.