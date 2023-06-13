Tenaris S.A. (TS): A Technical Analysis

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenaris S.A. (TS) is $40.95, which is $15.11 above the current market price. The public float for TS is 590.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TS on June 13, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)’s stock price has soared by 3.59 in relation to previous closing price of 27.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TS’s Market Performance

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has experienced a 3.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.35% rise in the past month, and a -9.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for TS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.59% for TS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

TS Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.62. In addition, Tenaris S.A. saw -19.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

+39.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.38. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tenaris S.A. (TS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.