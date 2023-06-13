StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4416.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) by analysts is $69.47, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for STNE is 247.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.01% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of STNE was 5.67M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

STNE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) has surged by 4.33 when compared to previous closing price of 12.70, but the company has seen a 3.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STNE’s Market Performance

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has experienced a 3.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.95% drop in the past month, and a 54.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for STNE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for STNE stock, with a simple moving average of 26.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for STNE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for STNE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

STNE Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, StoneCo Ltd. saw 40.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.11 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for StoneCo Ltd. stands at -11.86. The total capital return value is set at -4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), the company’s capital structure generated 43.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.10. Total debt to assets is 13.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.