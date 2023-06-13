Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Stock Experiences -39.36% Monthly Change

In the past week, SOPA stock has gone down by -5.00%, with a monthly decline of -39.36% and a quarterly plunge of -41.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.49% for Society Pass Incorporated. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.09% for SOPA’s stock, with a -53.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOPA is $4.38, which is $3.81 above than the current price. The public float for SOPA is 17.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of SOPA on June 13, 2023 was 115.09K shares.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.03 in comparison to its previous close of 0.62, however, the company has experienced a -5.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SOPA Trading at -35.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares sank -39.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7226. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -42.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-543.98 for the present operating margin

-41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Incorporated stands at -599.52. Equity return is now at value -131.60, with -95.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.