Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has seen a -21.73% decrease in the past week, with a -5.95% drop in the past month, and a -2.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for SMAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.12% for SMAR’s stock, with a -2.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is $51.20, which is $12.33 above the current market price. The public float for SMAR is 126.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMAR on June 13, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

SMAR) stock’s latest price update

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.64 in relation to its previous close of 38.83. However, the company has experienced a -21.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/22 that Smartsheet Stock Is Sliding, but Analysts Remain Bullish

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $45 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

SMAR Trading at -13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR fell by -21.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.41. In addition, Smartsheet Inc. saw -1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Marshall Jolene Lau, who sale 1,051 shares at the price of $44.31 back on May 16. After this action, Marshall Jolene Lau now owns 6,585 shares of Smartsheet Inc., valued at $46,570 using the latest closing price.

Arntz Michael, the Chief Revenue Officer of Smartsheet Inc., sale 7,961 shares at $47.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Arntz Michael is holding 10,522 shares at $379,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+78.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc. stands at -28.12. The total capital return value is set at -40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.34. Equity return is now at value -36.10, with -16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.09. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.