Should You Invest in Old National Bancorp (ONB) Now?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ONB is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ONB is 289.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume for ONB on June 13, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ONB) stock’s latest price update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB)’s stock price has increased by 0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 13.70. However, the company has seen a 6.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/10/23 that Five Dead After Bank Shooting in Louisville, Ky., Police Say

ONB’s Market Performance

ONB’s stock has risen by 6.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.64% and a quarterly drop of -10.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Old National Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.01% for ONB stock, with a simple moving average of -16.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $16 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

ONB Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.05. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -23.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from Moran John V, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $19.85 back on May 09. After this action, Moran John V now owns 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $49,625 using the latest closing price.

Ryan James C III, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 8,200 shares at $12.22 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Ryan James C III is holding 625,066 shares at $100,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at +24.30. The total capital return value is set at 5.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Old National Bancorp (ONB), the company’s capital structure generated 113.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.06. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.