Should You Invest in Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Now?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BIDU is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BIDU is $1245.94, which is $37.12 above the current market price. The public float for BIDU is 280.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume for BIDU on June 13, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

BIDU) stock’s latest price update

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU)’s stock price has increased by 6.58 compared to its previous closing price of 134.36. However, the company has seen a 4.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/16/23 that Baidu Stock Rises After Topping Estimates. It Wasn’t AI That Drove the Beat.

BIDU’s Market Performance

BIDU’s stock has risen by 4.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.26% and a quarterly rise of 4.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Baidu Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.55% for BIDU stock, with a simple moving average of 14.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $160 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

BIDU Trading at 11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.16. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+48.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 23.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.