Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SFT is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SFT is $2.50, which is $0.21 above the current price. The public float for SFT is 12.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFT on June 13, 2023 was 269.18K shares.

SFT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) has jumped by 15.47 compared to previous close of 1.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/15/22 that Sell Vroom and Shift, J.P. Morgan Says. It Sees Hard Times Ahead.

SFT’s Market Performance

SFT’s stock has risen by 34.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.59% and a quarterly rise of 74.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.86% for Shift Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.22% for SFT’s stock, with a -35.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SFT Trading at 39.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%, as shares surge +32.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFT rose by +34.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5900. In addition, Shift Technologies Inc. saw 40.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFT starting from Venkata Maruthi JD, who purchase 57,423 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Apr 14. After this action, Venkata Maruthi JD now owns 1,974,059 shares of Shift Technologies Inc., valued at $75,109 using the latest closing price.

Venkata Maruthi JD, the 10% Owner of Shift Technologies Inc., purchase 5,135 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Venkata Maruthi JD is holding 1,917,240 shares at $6,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.69 for the present operating margin

+2.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift Technologies Inc. stands at -25.65. Equity return is now at value 228.10, with -69.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.