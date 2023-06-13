Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MCRB stock has gone up by 21.10%, with a monthly gain of 4.74% and a quarterly surge of 6.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.15% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.64% for MCRB stock, with a simple moving average of -3.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCRB is 2.63.

The public float for MCRB is 116.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCRB on June 13, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

MCRB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 5.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 21.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

MCRB Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB rose by +21.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.04. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc. saw 2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Ege David S., who sale 7,038 shares at the price of $5.19 back on Apr 28. After this action, Ege David S. now owns 59,696 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc., valued at $36,527 using the latest closing price.

Ege David S., the of Seres Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,012 shares at $7.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Ege David S. is holding 46,734 shares at $39,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.